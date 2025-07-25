Lillian Eleanor Frisch, a devoted mother, organist, and lifelong volunteer, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2025, at age 89. Most recently, a resident of a memory care unit in Lake Ridge, Lillian was known for the warmth of her smile and the light she brought to those around her.

Born on June 3, 1936, in Queens, New York, to George and Elizabeth Twarosch, Lillian was the oldest of three children. She earned her teaching degree from Queens College and began her career as a second-grade teacher on Long Island. On July 26, 1959, she married her beloved husband, John Frisch. The couple was just days away from celebrating 66 years of marriage at the time of her passing.

Lillian’s life was one of compassion and purpose. After settling in Vestal, New York, she raised three children and became deeply involved in community and church life. From teaching Sunday school and English to new immigrants, to offering childcare to young mothers and playing the organ at church, her kindness and dedication touched many lives. Music was a constant in Lillian’s home. A gifted organist like her father, she created joyful memories for her family, especially around the holidays when her Christmas songbooks and sing-alongs became treasured traditions.

Later in life, Lillian and John moved to Northern Virginia to be closer to family. As her health declined, John remained her faithful companion, holding her hand each day. Lillian is survived by her husband John; her children John (Feng), Karen (Doug), and Dianne (Ron); brother Walter Twarosch (Yoke); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Martha Erickson, and her grandson Tyler McGinn.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In honor of Lillian’s generous spirit, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.