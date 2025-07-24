Prince William Chamber Backs George Mason’s President Amid Federal Scrutiny

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The Prince William Chamber of Commerce is joining a growing coalition of business groups standing in support of George Mason University and its president, Dr. Gregory Washington, following a wave of federal investigations that critics say are politically driven.

The chamber is one of several signatories to a public letter released July 23 by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), urging business groups across the state to rally behind Mason and recognize its essential role in the region’s economic future. The statement calls on the university’s Board of Visitors to reaffirm its support for Dr. Washington’s leadership.

“Mason is a cornerstone of Northern Virginia’s economic strength, and its students are the future of our workforce,” said NVTC President and CEO Jennifer Taylor. “We support Dr. Washington because his vision aligns with the needs of our business community.”

The Prince William Chamber’s decision to sign on underscores the local impact of the university, which has a strong presence in the county and educates thousands of students who go on to work in fields like technology, healthcare, education, and public service. According to the statement, more than 80% of Mason graduates remain in Northern Virginia.

The NVTC praised Mason’s progress under Dr. Washington, including growth in research, stronger private-sector partnerships, and expanded access for students from all backgrounds. The council emphasized that the university fuels the region’s talent pipeline and plays a vital role in workforce readiness and innovation.

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce also signed the letter.

The show of support comes as Mason faces four federal investigations launched in recent weeks by the Trump administration, focused on the university’s diversity efforts, scholarship practices, hiring, and Title VI compliance. Many in the academic and business communities view the probes as part of a broader effort to pressure public university leaders—particularly Dr. Washington, who is Mason’s first Black president.