Brew Republic Bids Farewell with Final Weekend Bash

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Woodbridge is raising a glass one last time as Brew Republic Bierwerks prepares to close its doors for good after nearly a decade in business.

The beloved brewery, located at 15201 Potomac Town Place in Stonebridge Town Center, will host its “Closing Time Party” from Friday, July 25 through Sunday, July 27 — a weekend-long celebration filled with live music, karaoke, trivia, and farewell toasts. The brewery invites the community to stop by for one final round of fun, food, and memories.

This weekend’s lineup includes bands from past years, karaoke nights, trivia contests, and plenty of beer specials. It’s a final opportunity to celebrate the role Brew Republic has played as a community hub and nightlife staple in eastern Prince William County since opening in 2016.

As previously reported, the closure follows the termination of Brew Republic’s lease by a new landlord. Citing the high cost of relocating and ongoing challenges in the restaurant and brewery industries, the owners said the current environment made it unlikely for the business to resurface elsewhere.

Brew Republic will officially close to the public at the end of the day on Sunday, July 27.