What Took Stafford’s Fire Boat Out of Service for Weeks? It’s Finally Back

STAFFORD, Va. – Stafford County’s primary fire boat is back in the water and ready to respond after a crash earlier this summer temporarily sidelined the vessel.

Potomac Local News has learned exclusively that the boat struck an underwater object on July 4 while members of the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department were conducting routine training and patrol near the boat ramp at Widewater State Park.

The impact damaged both of the boat’s lower units and propellers. The total cost of repairs came to $27,233, according to department spokeswoman Katie Brady. The boat was repaired in-house by the department’s own fleet services division and returned to service today at Hope Springs Marina, its usual home.

Despite the boat being out of commission for several weeks during the height of the summer boating season, Brady said there was no lapse in coverage. “During the time the boat was out of service for repairs, additional fire boats within the department were capable of responding to any marine fire or rescue needs in that area,” she stated.

The vessel, Fire Boat 1500, was officially christened and entered service in late 2024. It plays a key role in responding to emergencies along Stafford’s stretch of the Potomac River.

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