When Planning Fails, Taxpayers Pay: What the $53.5M Garage Teaches Us About Smarter Government Spending

Prince William County’s newest commuter garage opened with high hopes — but nearly six months later, it’s mostly sitting empty.

The $53.5 million Neabsco-Potomac Mills Commuter Garage opened in November 2024 with 1,400 parking spaces. Yet in April, its busiest month to date, the facility saw just 4,902 daily visits — about 11.7% of capacity. The county has already spent over $186,000 on maintenance, security, and utilities.

“This is exactly what happens when policy is disconnected from reality,” says Rob Hartwell, president of Hartwell Capitol Consulting, a firm that’s been advising governments, nonprofits, and businesses for more than 30 years.

Hartwell calls it “the garage for nobody” — a concrete monument to outdated planning assumptions and squandered federal dollars.

“Taxpayer money is precious. Before we build anything, we need to ask: will people actually use it? If not, we shouldn’t spend it.” said Hartwell.

A Smarter Way Forward

With a background in government relations, sustainability, transportation policy, and economic development, Hartwell has worked with Congress, federal agencies, and local governments across the country. His firm helps decision-makers cut through bureaucracy, use data to drive decisions, and prioritize real community needs.

Hartwell Capitol Consulting offers:

Smart policy strategy and public affairs guidance

and public affairs guidance Deep experience in transportation and infrastructure planning

Support for sustainable, community-driven growth

Tactical communications to build coalitions and get results

The firm’s mission is simple: Help clients influence public policy for the better — and avoid costly mistakes like this one.

Let’s Talk About Your Next Big Idea

If you’re planning a major infrastructure investment or public policy push, don’t go it alone. Hartwell Capitol Consulting can help you build the case, bring people to the table, and get it right the first time.

👉 Let’s work together for smarter growth.