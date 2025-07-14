Manassas Olive Oil Company Marks 10 Years with Ribbon Cutting, Special Weekend Celebration

MANASSAS, Va. – Manassas Olive Oil Company celebrated a significant milestone on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its 10th anniversary in Historic Downtown Manassas.

The event, held at 4 p.m. on July 11, 2025, welcomed customers, community members, and local officials to the shop at 9406 Grant Avenue. Attendees were treated to celebratory snacks, including cheese and crackers, brownies, and other goodies as part of a weekend-long event honoring the store’s decade of business.

In addition to the in-store festivities, the shop offered a 10% discount on all products from Friday through Sunday, both in-store and online. The automatic discount gave longtime fans and new customers a chance to stock up on a wide selection of fresh olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars sourced from around the world.

Manassas Olive Oil Company first opened its doors in 2014. Since then, it has become a staple in the downtown business community, known for its tasting gallery that features more than 40 varieties of oils and vinegars, along with gourmet goods like crackers, cheese, honey, spice blends, and handmade pottery.

The business also offers private group tastings for up to 20 people and encourages walk-in tastings during normal business hours, which are Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit manassasoliveoil.com.