Just Listed: One-Level Living in Lake Arrowhead—No HOA!

15 Ridge Rd, Stafford, VA 22556

MLS# VAST2040140 | $375,000

Here’s your chance to own a charming one-level home in North Stafford’s peaceful Lake Arrowhead community—with no HOA to worry about!

This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch sits on a spacious lot that backs to trees and offers over 1,450 sq. ft. of comfortable living space. Thoughtfully designed for accessibility, the home includes handicap access through the garage, a walk-in jetted tub, and grab bars in key areas.

Step inside to find:

Cozy gas log fireplace

Updated systems : new roof and siding (2019) , new heat pump (2020) , encapsulated crawl space (2019) , and Culligan water treatment system (2017)

Attached 2-car garage with additional storage

Luxury vinyl plank flooring , ceiling fans, and more

Septic system pumped in June 2023 per Stafford County

The home has been loved by its original owner and is priced to reflect your personal updates. Whether you’re downsizing, buying your first home, or investing, this is an incredible opportunity.

✅ 2-10 Home Warranty included

✅ Seller prefers Verus Title in Fredericksburg

✅ Being sold as-is, with tons of potential

📍Directions: From I-95, take exit 143B (Garrisonville Rd/Route 610 West), left on Rockhill Church Rd, right on Van Horn Ln, slight left on Beech, right on Boundary Dr, right on W. Briar, and left on Ridge Rd. Home is on the left.

Don’t miss this one—schedule your tour today!

Listed by Mark Worrilow

Fathom Realty

Licensed in VA

📧 [email protected]

📞 (703) 244-8702

MLS#: 0225209736

👉 [Schedule a showing today!]