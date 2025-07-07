Passerby with Garden Hose Helps Slow House Fire on Erin Drive; 5 Dogs Rescued

STAFFORD, Va. – At 2:45 p.m., Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to the 100 block of Erin Drive after several people reported flames coming from the back of a home. One of those passersby, a member of Stafford County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), jumped into action and used a garden hose to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Fire crews arrived within three minutes and confirmed active flames at the rear of a single-story, single-family home. As firefighters worked to put out the fire, they also rescued five dogs from inside the house. All five dogs were unharmed and did not require medical attention, according to Katie Brady, a fire and rescue spokeswoman.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries. The home’s four residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under routine investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire and rescue personnel were assisted on the scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.