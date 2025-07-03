Need Help With Permits or Fire Safety? Prince William County Now Offers Virtual Appointments

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Prince William County is making it easier for local business owners, contractors, and developers to connect with experts—without leaving the job site or office.

On June 30, 2025, the Department of Development Services and the Fire Marshal’s Office launched a new Virtual Appointment Scheduling System. The system allows users to schedule meetings online, 24/7, and speak directly with county staff via Microsoft Teams at a time that works for them.

“We are continuously looking at our process and procedures to enhance customer services, accessibility, and convenience,” said Ginny Person, a county spokeswoman. “This latest service builds on previous efforts like SolarAPP+, our Inspection Timeframe Service, and new two-hour service email notifications.”

The virtual system opens the door for up to 34 appointments per week across three service areas:

Commercial Walk-Thru Plan Reviews with the Fire Marshal’s Office

Early Assistance for Commercial Project Management, which helps users assess sites and feasibility

Plan Intake Quality Control, offering guidance on development rules and the permit process

While appointment types and availability vary by project and department, the system is designed to make it easier to ask questions, get immediate answers, and move projects forward faster.

According to Person, the county doesn’t track the number of customer meetings, only overall project cases. But officials say the virtual model is designed to increase capacity over time. Feedback from businesses during pilot testing was positive, with users citing the flexibility and convenience of meeting virtually.

“Increased customer satisfaction is a high priority for the Department of Development Services,” said Person. The department has listed customer satisfaction as one of its key performance indicators for the upcoming fiscal year.

And while the service currently focuses on commercial projects, the county may expand to include residential development and other services in the future. “As we monitor customer experiences and feedback from the launch, we will investigate new service expansion options that may be possible,” Person said.

To learn more about the virtual appointment options or to schedule a session, visit PWCWorks, call 703-792-6930, or email [email protected].