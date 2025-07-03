Military Bands Bring the Sound of Summer to the Marine Corps Museum

QUANTICO, Va. – A summer tradition returns to Northern Virginia with a patriotic lineup of performances from some of the nation’s top military ensembles. The 2025 Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps continues on Thursday, July 3, with a performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment.

Hosted by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the free concert series celebrates 250 years of Marine Corps music, tradition, and pride. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. and takes place on select Thursdays through August 28 on the museum grounds at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way in Triangle.

🎖️ July 3 – U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment

The Battle Color Detachment showcases three ceremonial units from Marine Barracks Washington, D.C.: the Silent Drill Platoon, the Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. Known for their precision and pageantry, the detachment travels worldwide representing the discipline and excellence of the Marine Corps. The July 3 event promises a full military pageant with synchronized rifle drills and stirring music.

🎷 July 24 – U.S. Navy Concert Band

Founded in 1925, the U.S. Navy Concert Band is the premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy. Based in Washington, D.C., the group performs at presidential inaugurations, state ceremonies, and public concerts across the country. The band is known for its symphonic sound, performing everything from classical works and patriotic marches to jazz and Broadway medleys.

🎼 August 7 – “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Big Band

This dynamic jazz ensemble is a part of “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, the oldest continuously active professional musical group in the nation. The Big Band unit delivers classic swing and big band jazz from legends like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Glenn Miller—offering a more relaxed, toe-tapping take on the Marine Band’s historic legacy.

🎶 August 21 – U.S. Air Force Band Airmen of Note

Formed in 1950 to carry on the tradition of Glenn Miller’s Army Air Forces dance band, the Airmen of Note is the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force. This 18-member group tours internationally, performing an energetic mix of swing, bebop, Latin, and modern jazz. They are also known for their educational outreach to aspiring young musicians.

🎺 August 28 – “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band

The concert series concludes with a performance by “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, the official musical organization of the President of the United States. Established by Congress in 1798, the band has played for every U.S. president since Thomas Jefferson. Known for its extraordinary talent and historic significance, the Marine Band performs with unmatched musical precision and patriotic spirit.

Each concert offers visitors the opportunity to experience world-class musical performances in a family-friendly setting. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and their love of music and country.