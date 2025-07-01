Occoquan Bids Farewell to Events Director Julie Little, Welcomes New Art Gallery to Town

OCCOQUAN, Va. – The Town of Occoquan is celebrating both a heartfelt farewell and an exciting new beginning.

Julie Little, who has served as the town’s Events Director for the past eight years, is retiring. Town officials praised Little for her unwavering passion, dedication, and creativity, which helped grow beloved traditions like the Craft Festivals and bring new energy to Occoquan’s calendar of events.

“Julie’s ability to bring people together made Occoquan’s events truly special,” the town shared in a statement. “She went above and beyond in everything she did, and we are deeply grateful for her service and the joyful memories she created.”

As the town wishes Little well in her next chapter, it also welcomes new creative energy to its arts community with the grand opening of Laura D Jones Fine Art at 125 Mill St, Suite #10. Laura is a contemporary visual artist whose work spans realism, impressionism, and abstract styles. Her gallery offers original artwork for sale and features a scenic studio space along the river, where she teaches art classes and accepts commissions.

You can learn more at lauradjonesart.com or stop by the gallery in person to explore her vibrant new addition to Occoquan’s creative scene.