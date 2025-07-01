Dumfries Woman Struck and Killed on I-95; Her Car Found Disabled in Express Lanes

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A Dumfries woman was struck and killed early Tuesday morning while walking along Interstate 95 in Prince William County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened at 4:56 a.m. on July 1, 2025, in the northbound lanes near mile marker 152.

According to investigators, a 2012 Toyota Corolla was heading north when it hit Karen S. Rosa Hernandez, who was in the travel lane. She died at the scene.

Troopers found a gas can nearby and located a disabled vehicle registered to Hernandez just south of the crash, in the Express Lanes.

The incident remains under investigation.