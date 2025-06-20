Listing of the Day: 44 Ellison Ct

44 Ellison Ct 44 Ellison Ct 44 Ellison Ct 44 Ellison Ct 44 Ellison Ct

Address: 44 Ellison Ct

Neighborhood: Ellison Estates

Type: 4 BR, 3 (+1 half) BA single-family detached – 3183 sq. ft.

Listed: $624,999

Noteworthy: Open Floor Plan

MOTIVATED SELLERS. Welcome to a dream home located in Stafford County close to Quantico. Great Location for easy access to 95 exits 140 Courthouse Rd or exit 136 Centreport Parkway great for commuting up north to Quantico, Ft Belvoir, Pentagon, and into DC. This House has upgrades galore and is a true custom home on 1AC. 4 Bedrooms, and 3 and 1 half baths perfect for a growing family. Open Floor plan throughout with Architectural detail on every level. LVP on the entire first level with Formal living room. Great for entertaining, a Chef’s kitchen open to the great room with built in wine refrigerator and cozy fireplace. Have coffee in the mornings on your large deck with scenic view. Over $30,000 in Hardscape in Backyard would be perfect for outdoor kitchen or firepit. 2 Car attached garage with great storage that also has an electric vehicle charging plug, and a 220 plug that will accommodate an RV or Boat. The basement, with 5th bedroom not to code could be used as an in-law suite with its own entrance, with great room, full bath. The beautiful staircase leads to the 2nd floor with lots of windows and light. 2nd Floor has large laundry room. Master a true retreat 2 walk in master closets. The Master Bath has slate tile and stone top of the line luxury with deep spa tub. Nothing to do but move in and make new memories. Amazing home don’t wait come and see this true gem.

https://listings.hdbros.com/videos/01968d6f-3a21-7190-9d23-b05df1ca8b6b

Listed by:

Debbie Pederson – Belcher Realestate

[email protected]

(540) 842-7329