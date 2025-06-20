Catch These Must-See Shows Before the Curtains Close Sunday

This weekend marks your last chance to catch two standout productions on local stages before the curtains close for good.

At the ARTfactory in Manassas, Lend Me a Soprano wraps up its run with performances through Sunday. This fast-paced farce, written by Ken Ludwig, offers a hilarious backstage comedy that’s been praised for its sharp direction, standout cast, and intimate setting. According to a review from the ARTfactory, the show “delivers big laughs in a small space” and makes the most of its cozy venue to pull audiences into the operatic chaos. Tickets and details are available at virginiaartfactory.org.

Meanwhile, To Kill a Mockingbird enters its final weekend at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Stafford. The production stars Fredericksburg native Tug Coker as Atticus Finch and has resonated with local audiences since its opening. Potomac Local News previously featured Coker in two stories—one introducing his lead role (read it here) and another in our podcast where he reflects on portraying the iconic character (listen here). Sunday is the final performance.