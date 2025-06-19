Date Night Spotlight: La Petite Auberge in Fredericksburg

A Touch of Parisian Romance on William Street

Step into the heart of downtown Fredericksburg and discover La Petite Auberge, a timeless gem that’s been delighting diners since 1981. Family-owned and operated, this cozy French restaurant and lounge captures the charm of a European bistro with the warm familiarity of a hometown favorite. Whether you’re sipping Bordeaux in the softly lit lounge or sharing crème brûlée in a quiet corner of the dining room, it’s the perfect setting for an unforgettable date night.

Curated Date Night Menu

Starter

Escargots à la Bourguignonne

Classic French snails, baked in garlic-parsley butter and served piping hot. Rich, savory, and perfect for sharing.

Main Course

Duck à l’Orange

Tender duck breast roasted to perfection, drizzled in a velvety Grand Marnier-orange sauce. Served with seasonal vegetables and whipped potatoes — a harmonious balance of sweet and savory.

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse

Silky and decadent, this classic French dessert is whipped to airy perfection and topped with fresh cream and dark chocolate shavings.

Ambiance & Experience

La Petite Auberge invites you into a romantic, European-inspired space where soft jazz plays in the background and the lighting flatters every table. The restaurant’s historic location adds character with exposed brick, wooden beams, and elegant white linens. In warmer months, ask for a table near the window for a street view of downtown’s charming bustle. Their lounge also offers a more casual yet intimate vibe — perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail or a post-dinner nightcap.

Reservation & Visitor Info

Location: 311 William St, Fredericksburg

Phone: 540-371-2727

Reservations: Reserve via website

Dress Code: Smart casual – think elegant but relaxed

Pro Tip: Try to book ahead for Friday and Saturday evenings — and don’t miss the Chef’s specials.

Make It a Night to Remember

Have a favorite dish or a date night memory at La Petite Auberge? Share your moments with us using #DateNightSpotlight — we’d love to see your photos and hear your stories!