Weekly Traffic Alerts: Here’s Where You’ll Hit Construction This Week

STAFFORD, Va. – If you’re driving through Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, or along I-95 this week, expect delays due to overnight paving, bridge repairs, road closures, and resurfacing projects. Here’s a roundup of major traffic impacts you should know about:

Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.: Alternating lane closures near mile marker 117 for bridge maintenance over the Matta River.

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.: Alternating lane closures near mile marker 117 for bridge maintenance over the Matta River. Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Expect milling and paving operations with mobile lane closures between mile markers 121–126.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Expect milling and paving operations with mobile lane closures between mile markers 121–126. Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures for paving between mile markers 140–142.

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures for paving between mile markers 140–142. Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Milling and paving between mile markers 146–147.

Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Begins Monday, June 16: One lane of the widened off-ramp to Route 1 southbound will be closed through early July for final paving and concrete work.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 & I-95 Interchange Area

Ongoing improvements with multiple nighttime lane closures on Route 1 and exit ramps.

Ongoing improvements with multiple nighttime lane closures on Route 1 and exit ramps. Various Roads

Resurfacing and construction on Old Plank Road (Routes 610), Harrison Road (Route 620), Falcon Drive, Smith Station Road, and more. Expect daytime flagging and nighttime lane shifts.

Resurfacing and construction on Old Plank Road (Routes 610), Harrison Road (Route 620), Falcon Drive, Smith Station Road, and more. Expect daytime flagging and nighttime lane shifts. Subdivision Work

Forest Hills and Rivers Bluff subdivisions will have one-way traffic during daytime resurfacing operations.

Stafford County

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Single lane closures for fiber installation.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Single lane closures for fiber installation. Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Intermittent closures for utility work.

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Intermittent closures for utility work. Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Closed June 16–19: Full road closure for bridge maintenance over Aquia Creek. Follow posted detour.

Closed June 16–19: Full road closure for bridge maintenance over Aquia Creek. Follow posted detour. Other Projects

Expect work zones with alternating traffic on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Garrisonville Road, Caisson Road, and more.

Fredericksburg

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Alternating lane closures near Route 1 and Bridgewater Street.

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Alternating lane closures near Route 1 and Bridgewater Street. Lafayette Boulevard

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. (Noon Friday): Southbound lane shifted to dual turn lane for construction near Twin Lake Drive.

Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. (Noon Friday): Southbound lane shifted to dual turn lane for construction near Twin Lake Drive. Intersection Projects

Route 1 intersections at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue will experience intermittent overnight closures through June 2026.

Route 1 intersections at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue will experience intermittent overnight closures through June 2026. Lafayette Boulevard at Twin Lakes/Kensington

Construction continues through November 2025 on a new pedestrian and bicycle connector.

For the latest updates, detour maps, and project timelines, visit VDOT’s Fredericksburg District page.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust: https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription