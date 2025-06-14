Weekly Traffic Alerts: Here’s Where You’ll Hit Construction This Week

STAFFORD, Va. – If you’re driving through Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, or along I-95 this week, expect delays due to overnight paving, bridge repairs, road closures, and resurfacing projects. Here’s a roundup of major traffic impacts you should know about:
Interstate 95 Northbound
- Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)
Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m.: Alternating lane closures near mile marker 117 for bridge maintenance over the Matta River.
- Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Expect milling and paving operations with mobile lane closures between mile markers 121–126.
- Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures for paving between mile markers 140–142.
- Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.–4:30 a.m.: Milling and paving between mile markers 146–147.
Interstate 95 Southbound
- Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp
Begins Monday, June 16: One lane of the widened off-ramp to Route 1 southbound will be closed through early July for final paving and concrete work.
Spotsylvania County
- Route 1 & I-95 Interchange Area
Ongoing improvements with multiple nighttime lane closures on Route 1 and exit ramps.
- Various Roads
Resurfacing and construction on Old Plank Road (Routes 610), Harrison Road (Route 620), Falcon Drive, Smith Station Road, and more. Expect daytime flagging and nighttime lane shifts.
- Subdivision Work
Forest Hills and Rivers Bluff subdivisions will have one-way traffic during daytime resurfacing operations.
Stafford County
- Route 3 (Kings Highway)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Single lane closures for fiber installation.
- Route 17 Southbound
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Intermittent closures for utility work.
- Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)
Closed June 16–19: Full road closure for bridge maintenance over Aquia Creek. Follow posted detour.
- Other Projects
Expect work zones with alternating traffic on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Garrisonville Road, Caisson Road, and more.
Fredericksburg
- Fall Hill Avenue
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.: Alternating lane closures near Route 1 and Bridgewater Street.
- Lafayette Boulevard
Wednesday – Friday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m. (Noon Friday): Southbound lane shifted to dual turn lane for construction near Twin Lake Drive.
- Intersection Projects
Route 1 intersections at Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue will experience intermittent overnight closures through June 2026.
- Lafayette Boulevard at Twin Lakes/Kensington
Construction continues through November 2025 on a new pedestrian and bicycle connector.
For the latest updates, detour maps, and project timelines, visit VDOT’s Fredericksburg District page.
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