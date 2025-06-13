GMU Grad Wins $13K for App That Connects Foodies and Restaurants

Emmanuel Nwokeabia, a 2024 graduate of GMU’s Costello College of Business, took home the $13,000 top prize at this year’s Patriot Pitch Competition for his startup, Viralbite. His platform connects content creators—especially those who already post food photos—with restaurants looking to promote their dishes. Instead of relying on follower count, Viralbite rewards users based on actual engagement.

“What sparked the idea was seeing how hard it is for influencers to earn from their content, while restaurants pay heavily for photos and videos,” Nwokeabia said. “I thought, what if we connect the two in a way that benefits both?”

The competition, hosted by GMU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, invites students and recent alumni to pitch early-stage ventures. Nwokeabia credits the event with helping him sharpen Viralbite’s go-to-market strategy and test the concept with real feedback.

Patrick Soleymani, associate dean and event emcee, emphasized the competition’s larger mission: “Innovation transforms potential into power and drives us forward as an institution, community, and ultimately a civilization.”

Viralbite is preparing for a full launch this June, with marketing and onboarding already underway.