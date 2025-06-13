County Slaps Brakes on Timbering Near Proposed Data Center Site

STAFFORD, Va. – A judge has temporarily halted timbering near Courthouse Road, where a developer plans to build a large data center. The emergency injunction comes after neighbors raised alarms and Stafford County filed a legal complaint alleging zoning violations and broken land-use promises.

The order, granted June 9, 2025, targets Augustine South Associates, LLC, linked to the proposed 1,042-acre GWV data center now under consideration for rezoning. The land is zoned A-2 Rural Residential, where commercial tree cutting is prohibited. The county’s complaint also says the work violated “Proffer 9,” a condition meant to preserve trees unless their removal is essential.

“Yes, the County can confirm that the injunction was granted based on multiple elements that the court determined satisfy the requirements necessary for it to grant temporary injunctive relief,” said Andrew Spence, a spokesman for Stafford County.

The tree clearing occurred on parcels off Kelsey Lane and Courthouse Road—specifically Tax Map Parcels 29-39C, 29-82, 29-36, and 29-81. In an affidavit, the zoning administrator said the damage would cause irreparable harm and that replanting would not fix it.

Although the County ensured legal notice was served—including via email—neither the developer nor their attorney appeared at the court hearing. “That is confirmed,” Spence said, clarifying that contrary to some accounts, there was no testimony from a sheriff’s captain.

Some residents reported seeing tree clearing continue on June 11, two days after the injunction was granted. The County says it has not been able to confirm whether timbering resumed following the court order.

Spence said the County is pursuing a permanent injunction at a future hearing, during which the developer will be formally required to respond. “The County intends to enforce any violations similarly as we act concerning any other Proffer or Zoning Violations reported,” he said.

The proposed data center has already drawn pushback from nearby residents, who cite environmental concerns, loss of forest buffers, and diminished quality of life. Some say the recent logging was clearly visible from their homes.

Although the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources found no violations of state environmental laws, and the Department of Forestry confirmed it doesn’t issue logging permits, the County maintains the tree removal violated local zoning and land-use proffers.