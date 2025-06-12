Neighborhood Notes: Tax Hikes, New School, Summer Meals, and Drone Fun

Tax hike incoming for Manassas homeowners

Manassas residents can expect to pay about 7% more on their real estate tax bills after the City Council passed a $512 million budget.

Read more from InsideNoVa and see our full coverage

Woodbridge woman charged after deadly crash

A 32-year-old woman faces involuntary manslaughter charges following a January crash on Minnieville Road that killed a 64-year-old man.

Get the full story on the charges and investigation

New elementary school coming to Potomac Shores

Prince William County Schools awarded a $55 million contract to build a new elementary school set to open in 2027 near Potomac Shores.

Check out where and when the new school is being built

Free meals for kids in Stafford this summer

Stafford County Public Schools are joining the Summer Food Service Program to ensure children can access free meals while school is out.

Find out when and where your child can eat for free

Drone Camp lands in Dumfries!

Students in grades 8–12 can join a free, one-day STEM camp to build, fly, and explore the exciting world of drones.

Learn more and sign up before spots fill up