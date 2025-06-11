Manassas

Manassas City Council Unanimously Adopts $512 Million Budget

By Caitlyn Meisner
Manassas City Council approved its fiscal year 2026 budget Monday night.

At the Monday night meeting, Manassas City Council unanimously approved its fiscal year 2026 budget, totaling more than $512 million and following months of meetings.

The budget will take effect on July 1; though the real estate tax rate will remain flat at $1.07 per $100 of assessed value, property assessments are increasing an average of 8%. The average increase for a homeowner’s tax bill is expected to be about $406 starting July 1.

Police Chief Douglas Keen, when presenting the budget proposal in February — as he was the interim city manager — said there was a decrease in the city’s operating funds in fiscal year 2026 by about 2%.

“This decrease is due to the large use of one-time funds for capital projects in the previous year, primarily the purchase of Marstellar [Middle School] and the Manassas Shopping Center,” Keen said at the February meeting.

City Council also approved a higher personal property tax rate of $1.28 per $100 of assessed value, an increase from the advertised $1.25. This could add $91 to the average homeowner’s tax bill, along with the fire levy at $0.19 and a utility increase of about $22.

“The entire region is seeing these increases with some jurisdictions recommending a 9% or higher increase over last year,” Keen said.

Council approved more than $69 million in capital improvement program funds (CIP) for projects across the city. The body approved $21 million in transportation improvements, including $3.5 million to Liberia Avenue and $10 million to the Godwin Trail.

A majority of the CIP funds are going toward improvements to the Manassas Regional Airport; $22 million is slated for an air traffic control tower, with $10 million toward renovations to an existing runway.

$2 million in CIP funds are slated for Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS) improvements, including a roof replacement at Osbourn High School, districtwide technology upgrades and bathroom upgrades at Metz Middle School.

Council also approved $160 million to be given to MCPS for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase from the proposed $151 million by MCPS staff in February. The MCPS Board approved its budget in late March not yet knowing what Council or the Commonwealth would fund. At a Tuesday meeting, the School Board met to revise its budget.

MCPS, in its initial budget process, struggled to fund all of its priorities, including additional English as a Second Language teachers, a social worker, a speech-language pathologist, a new diesel school bus and intervention services.

MCPS requested $184 million from City Council in late March, not yet knowing what Council or the Commonwealth — which provides around 50% of the district’s funding — would fund. At a Tuesday meeting, the School Board met to revise its budget.

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