Gaming Industry Cash and Shifting Views: Where Virginia’s Lt. Governor Candidates Stand on a Tysons Casino

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – In the final stretch before the June 18 primary, Potomac Local News analyzed campaign finance records and asked each Democratic candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor: Why did you accept or reject money from the gaming industry? And where do you stand on the proposed casino in Tysons Corner?

In the past 90 days, some candidates have accepted at least six figures from casino and skill game interests, including companies backing projects in other parts of Virginia. Yet at a recent televised debate, some shifted tone — either backing off earlier enthusiasm or emphasizing local control. Others have stayed firm in their opposition.

Potomac Local News requested comments from each campaign and reviewed their responses against their remarks during the May 22 “Your Voice, Your Vote” forum hosted by WJLA-TV in Woodbridge.

💰 Gaming Industry Contributions (Past 90 Days)

Candidate Amount Received from Gaming Industry Aaron Rouse At least $102,780 Ghazala Hashmi At least $54,245 Levar Stoney At least $10,000 Alex Bastani $0 Babur Lateef $0 Victor Salgado $0

🧾 What They Told Potomac Local News

Aaron Rouse – No response

Rouse, the top recipient of gaming funds, did not respond to repeated inquiries. Records show he accepted donations from:

Live Casino and Hotel Virginia – $25,000

Comstock Hospitality Holdings – $29,780

Republic Amusements – $20,000

East Coast Amusements – $15,000

Sports Betting Alliance – $10,000

State Amusement Company – $3,000

At the WJLA-TV debate, he said localities should decide whether to allow casinos through referendums.

Ghazala Hashmi – Responded

Hashmi accepted at least $54,245 in donations from Comstock Hospitality Holdings, a casino backer. In her written statement to Potomac Local News, she said:

“My legislative decisions are always guided by the interests of working families. I evaluate each proposal based on its potential to provide good union jobs and strengthen our middle class. Regarding the Tysons Corner casino, I believe that local communities should have a significant say in such developments, and any decision should reflect their input and concerns.”

At the forum, she declined to take a firm stance on the Tysons project but framed her support around economic fairness and labor opportunities.

Levar Stoney – Responded

Stoney accepted at least $10,000 from POM of Virginia, a skill game firm, on May 27.

In an email to Potomac Local News, he stated:

“My position on the Tysons Corner casino is absolutely clear: I oppose it… A casino is simply not the best or highest use of land in one of the most valuable and densely populated areas of Northern Virginia.”

At the WJLA-TV debate, however, Stoney acknowledged he had previously supported a casino project in Richmond and said he respected local voters who rejected it. He expressed conditional openness to casinos elsewhere in Northern Virginia — just not in Tysons.

Alex Bastani – Responded

Bastani has not taken any gaming industry money and has pledged not to take corporate donations.

“We do not accept any corporate donations… No candidate who accepts corporate funding can represent the interests of the people over billion-dollar corporations.”

He opposes the Tysons casino, citing community opposition and increased traffic. During the debate, Bastani acknowledged that casinos like Danville’s can help economically distressed communities but said Northern Virginia doesn’t need one.

Babur Lateef – Responded

“Gamblin’ Ghazala and ‘Roulette’ Rouse are out of touch with Virginia families. They’ve received tens of thousands of dollars from casino and predatory gambling interests since our TV ad aired, highlighting my opposition to a Tyson’s casino. Meanwhile, our campaign is winning all the major public polls like the WJLA Viewers Debate Poll and the Rank-Choice poll that we won on the first round. The gambling special interest groups are panicked because they know we’re closing in on a victory on Tuesday, and Lateef is bad news for predatory gambling,” said Lateef.

Lateef has not accepted any gaming money and strongly opposes both the Tysons casino and the proliferation of slot machines in convenience stores and restaurants. During the WJLA forum, he called the machines “predatory” and argued that Prince William County’s growth came without gambling.

Victor Salgado – No response

Salgado has taken no gaming funds and used the debate to sharply criticize fellow candidates Rouse and Hashmi for their contributions, suggesting they were working on behalf of casino patrons. He opposes the Tysons casino and supports campaign finance reform.

🗳️ What Voters Need to Know Before Election Day – June 17, 2025

All early voting and ballot request deadlines have passed, but voters still have one final opportunity to cast a ballot:

✅ In Person on Election Day

Date : Tuesday, June 17

: Tuesday, June 17 Hours : Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

: Polls are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling place lookup: elections.virginia.gov/VoterInfo

📋 Bring Acceptable ID

Virginia driver’s license or state ID (even if expired)

U.S. passport, student ID, military ID, or government-issued document with your name/address (dated within 12 months)

If you don’t have ID, you may still vote by signing an ID Confirmation Statement

Full list of accepted IDs: elections.virginia.gov/VoterID

♿ Accessible Voting

Curbside voting available for voters 65+ or with disabilities

Assistance and ballot marking tools provided at all locations

More information: elections.virginia.gov