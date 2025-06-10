Obituary: Sharon L. Bassarab (1944-2025)

Sharon L. Bassarab (Age 80)

Sharon Louise Henderson Bassarab, 80 of Orchard Park, entered into rest on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 in her home. She was born on October 8, 1944 in Houston, Texas to the late James and Shirley Ward Henderson. Beloved wife of the late Joseph James Bassarab; devoted mother of Laurisa (Mark) Goergen and the late Erik Graybill; stepmother of Joanne Smith and James Bassarab and one daughter-in-law, Kristy Graybill; cherished grandmother of Andrea Goergen, David Goergen, Katrina Goergen, Vanessa Goergen, Hayden Graybill, Tiffany (Mark) Bowers, Daniel (Robyn) Hayzlett, Joshua (Aaris) Hayzlett, Connor Smith, Jenifer (Jonathon) Griffith, Hanah Bassarab, and Emma Bassarab; adored great grandmother of Devon Goergen, Makenzie Bowers, Logan Bowers, Makayla Hayzlett, Madison Hayzlett, Haley Hayzlett, Hannah Hayzlett, Kyleigh Hayzlett, Evie Griffin, Allie Griffin, Gabriel Griffin, and Michael Griffin; dear sister of Linda (Stephen) Jenkins, Candy Henderson, and Kim Henderson and three sisters-in-law, Margaret (Frank) Grabiec, Wilma (Peter) Stevens and Linda (Walter) Bassarab; also loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont, Nebraska. She studied business at Alvin Community College in Alvin, TX and was a licensed Real Estate person. Sharon was an executive assistant contractor at the Defense Advanced Research Development Agency in Arlington, Virginia. Sharon was loved by so many of those around her; family, friends and co-workers.

She was devoted to her large family. She regularly called and texted, engaging with friends and family members throughout the day. She always took time to send birthday, anniversary and special occasion cards. She will be remembered for the many Christmas ornaments and other presents she gave to family and friends. She was a generous and caring person. Her social media posts were alive with photos and discussions of her loved ones.

Her funeral was held at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Friday (June 6) from 1-3:30 p.m.

A celebration of life will be held July 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. It will be followed by burial at The National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, 18424 Joplin Rd Triangle, VA 22172.

The following memorial events are planned.

Celebration of Life

Thursday, July 31, 2025 from 11 am-12 pm

Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel at the National Museum of the Marine Corps

1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, Virginia, 22172

Burial

Thursday, July 31, 2025 from 1 pm-2 pm

The National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico

18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, Virginia, 22172