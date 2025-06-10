‘I Saw One Giant Black Paw’: Spotsylvania Resident Recounts Backyard Bear Encounter





SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Spotsylvania resident Barbara Ucman was working in her garden when she heard commotion across the fence. She thought it was a dog, and but then, to her surprise, she saw a bear paw grip the top of her wood fence.

“I saw one giant black paw gripping the fence top, then another, and then the head,” she said. She knew there was a reason to scream and run. “I don’t think that scared him,” Ucman said.

However, shortly after that, a few dogs in the neighborhood started barking, and the bear headed for the fence gate across the yard. It jumped the neighbor’s fence, ran through the yard, and off to a slightly wooded storage area, and was not seen after that.

Meanwhile, Ucman grabbed her phone and documented as much as possible.



“He just headed over the fence and went that way,” said Ucman, pointing across a small drainage creek. It was a shock though and Ucman called her immediate neighbors and the homeowners association who put out a warning to all, via phone and social media.



The HOA went into action. “Bear Sighting in the Neighborhood,” the Summerlake message read. They provided the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources phone number and a few tips on what to do if a resident spots a bear in the community.



The VWS said the sighting is not unusual and attributes it to a healthy and growing black bear population. Although a neighborhood in Spotsylvania, relatively close to the urbanized area near Interstate 95, is not the ideal place for a bear, it happens.

VWS said the highest concentration of bears occurs in other parts of the state, such as the Blue Ridge and Alleghany mountains, and the Great Dismal Swamp. Bears are likely to be seen just about anywhere in Virginia. In a recent DWR field staff survey, bears have occurred in 85 of Virginia’s 95 counties/cities during the last four years. According to DWR:

What to Do If You See a Bear

Stay calm and do not approach the bear.

Keep a safe distance, and ensure the bear has an escape route.

Make noise to alert the bear to your presence, but do not shout or act aggressively.

Gather family members and pets indoors.

Protecting Your Pets

Bring pets inside immediately if a bear is nearby.

Do not allow pets to chase or engage with the bear.

Keep pets on a leash when outdoors in areas where bears have been sighted.

Preventing Bear Encounters

Secure garbage bins and avoid leaving food outdoors.

Clean barbecue grills after use and store them securely.

Remove bird feeders during bear season.

Reporting Bear Sightings

If you spot a bear in the neighborhood, contact local wildlife authorities immediately. Provide them with the following details:

Exact location of the sighting

Time of the sighting

Bear’s size, color, and behavior

Do not attempt to handle the situation yourself—wildlife professionals are trained to respond appropriately.