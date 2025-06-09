Upcoming Traffic Impacts on I-95, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg Areas

Interstate 95 Northbound
- Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures between mile markers 121-126 for milling and paving mobile operation.
- Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between mile markers 140-142.
- Exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) to Exit 148 (Quantico)
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.: Alternating lane closures for milling and paving between mile markers 146-147.
Interstate 95 Southbound
- Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp
Sunday – Saturday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m.: Alternating single lane closures on the off-ramp to Route 1. Final construction activities to widen the ramp and build an additional right turn lane to Route 1 southbound.
Spotsylvania County
- Route 1 at Arcadia Road
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: All travel lanes will remain open, but Route 1’s travel lanes have shifted slightly between Arcadia Road and Mudd Tavern Road for road improvement work.
- Route 1 at I-95
Sunday – Monday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m.: Traffic signal work at the Route 1 and I-95 intersection at the Exit 126 interchange. Flaggers will direct drivers through the intersection.
- Route 1 at Southpoint Parkway
Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.: Alternating single lane closures on Route 1 between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway for final construction activities.
- Route 1 Northbound
Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m.-6 a.m.: Alternating single lane closures on Route 1 northbound between Southpoint Parkway and Market Street for construction.
- Route 1 Resurfacing
Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.: Mobile operation with alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between the Ni River bridge and Filter Lane for milling and paving.
- Route 620 (Harrison Road)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Alternating lane closures between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road for road widening.
- Route 620 (Spotswood Furnace Wood)
Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Road CLOSED between River Road and U.S. Ford Road for pavement repair. All traffic will be detoured to Route 3 and Elys Ford Road.
City of Fredericksburg
- Fall Hill Avenue
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Alternating lane closures between Route 1 and Bridgewater Street. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.
- Lafayette Boulevard
Monday – Wednesday, 4 a.m. – 6 a.m.: Alternating lane closures between St. Pauls Street and Kensington Place for paving work.
Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.: Right lane closure on Lafayette Boulevard between Twin Lake Drive and St. Paul Street.
- Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue & Princess Anne Street
Intersection improvement projects are underway. Expect intermittent single lane and shoulder closures, mostly overnight. Completion by June 2026.
Stafford County
- Route 1
Thursday, Midnight – 5 a.m.: Intermittent full traffic stops for up to 15-minute intervals between Telegraph Road and Merryview Court for utility work under permit.
- Route 3 (Kings Highway)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Single lane closures between Route 607 (Cool Springs Road) and Route 3 (Blue and Gray Parkway) for fiber installation under permit.
- Route 17 Southbound
Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Intermittent right lane closures on southbound Route 17 between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road for waterline and sewer line installation under permit.
- Route 607 (Cool Springs Road)
Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Single lane closures between Route 3 Business and Route 218 (White Oak Road) for fiber installation under permit.
- Stefaniga Road
Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.: Trench widening work between Poplar Road and Mountain View Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.