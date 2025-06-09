Officers Injured After Semi Hits Cruisers on I-95; Separate Motel Shooting Reported

DUMFRIES, Va. – A chaotic early morning on Monday, June 9, 2025, began with a violent crash on Interstate 95 and was followed just an hour later by a shooting at a nearby motel.

Shortly after midnight, a semi-truck barreled through a police traffic stop on southbound I-95 near Exit 150 at Quantico Marine Corps Base. The truck struck multiple Virginia State Police county police cruisers and injured several officers, one of whom suffered serious head and arm injuries. At least five cruisers were reportedly damaged, and at least two vehicles caught fire. Authorities shut down all southbound lanes as emergency crews responded.

Just after 1 a.m., while police were still working the crash scene, officers were called to the Red Carpet Inn on Dumfries Road for a reported shooting. They found a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the stomach following a fight at the motel. Police reportedly found the victim in a conscious state in the motel lobby when they arrived.

Police say the two incidents are unrelated, but both remain under investigation.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting, and the cause of the crash involving the semi-truck is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with Potomac Local News for updates.