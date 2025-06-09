No More Long Stays: Occoquan Clamps Down on Dock Use

OCCOQUAN, Va. – The Occoquan Town Council voted on May 20, 2025, to tighten rules for its waterfront amenities after recent safety concerns and misuse of public property.

The council unanimously agreed to limit overnight stays at the town dock to three consecutive nights. Anyone wishing to stay longer must now obtain a special permit from Town Hall. The change follows an incident where an inoperable boat was docked for several days, during which the owner left fuel containers on-site while making repairs—raising safety alarms.

To further protect the public space, councilmembers directed staff to:

Draft a law banning inoperable vessels from being brought onto town property.

Prohibit open flames, grilling, and mechanical repairs at the dock.

Increase the current $35 per night docking fee, aligning with area marina rates and discouraging extended stays.

Councilmembers Cindy Fithian and Eliot Perkins voiced support for the new rules. “This is no different than someone leaving an inoperable car in a parking space,” Perkins said. “We need to protect town assets and keep things safe for everyone.”

Kayak Launch: Storage and Litter Becoming a Problem

The town is also facing growing issues at its kayak launch ramp, particularly with fishing kayak users leaving behind hooks, fishing lines, and trash. In some cases, kayaks have been stashed on or near private property instead of the designated storage rack.

“We’ve seen kayaks tucked behind bushes near Letty’s property,” said Town Manager Adam Linn. “They’re not even using the storage rack we built for this purpose.”

To address the problem, the town will install new signs warning that kayaks left overnight outside of the rack may be confiscated. Councilmembers also suggested adding a surveillance camera—or a dummy version—as a deterrent.

Although “No Littering” signs already exist, enforcement remains difficult. Mayor Earnie Porta likened the issue to common marina problems. “Fishermen casting near docks often leave tangled lines and debris,” he said. “We may not stop it completely, but we can start managing it better.”

Town staff will begin drafting the new ordinance banning inoperable boats and revise printed rules on docking permits and the town website. A formal proposal to raise docking fees is expected at an upcoming council meeting.

Councilmembers stressed that the changes aim to preserve access to the waterfront while ensuring it remains clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone.

“This isn’t about keeping people away,” said Fithian. “It’s about ensuring the people who visit respect the space and the community.”