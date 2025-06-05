Date Night Spotlight: Orofino in Downtown Fredericksburg

Taste of La Dolce Vita in the Heart of the City

When you walk into Orofino, you’re instantly transported to a cozy Italian trattoria where the scent of garlic and fresh herbs floats through the air, and warm golden lighting invites you to relax and savor every moment. Nestled in charming downtown Fredericksburg, Orofino offers more than just dinner—it’s a journey through Italy’s rich culinary regions, served with heartfelt hospitality and a genuine love for good food.

Three-Course Date Night Menu

Starter:

Fritto di Calamari

Lightly fried calamari, crispy on the outside and tender within, served with a house-made lemon aioli and a splash of marinara. Perfectly shareable with a glass of chilled white wine.

Main Course:

Tagliatelle al Ragu di Cinghiale

Handmade tagliatelle pasta with a rich, slow-braised wild boar ragù. Deeply flavorful, comforting, and a dish that tells a story with every bite—straight from the hills of Tuscany.

Dessert:

Tiramisu Classico

An ethereal take on the classic Italian dessert—layers of espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and a dusting of cocoa. Romantic, indulgent, and unforgettable.

Ambiance & Experience

Orofino combines rustic elegance with Italian soul. Think exposed brick walls, candlelit tables, soft acoustic music, and a staff that treats you like family. It’s a place where couples linger over wine, and the atmosphere is intimate yet lively. The open kitchen adds a touch of theater, as chefs craft each dish with precision and passion.

Standout features:

Cozy indoor seating with romantic lighting

Chef specials and rotating seasonal dishes

Occasional wine-pairing events

Reservations & Visitor Info

Address: 1006 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Phone: (540) 429-4124

Reservations: Book on OpenTable

Dress Code: Smart casual (think polished but comfortable)

Pro Tip: Ask your server for their wine pairing recommendation—Orofino’s Italian wine list is a hidden gem.

Join the Conversation

Have a favorite Orofino memory or a go-to dish? Share your date night photos and tag us with #DateNightSpotlight on Instagram.

Let us know in the comments: What’s your favorite Italian comfort dish?