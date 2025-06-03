River Rescue Teams Run Drill This Weekend—Here’s What to Know

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Area residents may notice a heavy presence of emergency vehicles and personnel along the Rappahannock River this weekend, but it’s not a real emergency—it’s a planned water rescue training exercise.

RIVEREX 2025 kicks off Friday, June 6, and runs through Saturday, June 7. The large-scale drill will simulate swift water rescues across more than 20 miles of the river and include live-action scenarios designed to test emergency crews’ readiness, coordination, and response tactics.

The training comes at a time when local agencies have already been busy with river rescues. So far this year, emergency crews stationed at Falmouth Beach have responded to two water rescues and assisted in five other incidents, according to Stafford County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Katie Brady. Earlier this year, a father and son drowned at the New Post Boat Launch, one of two fatal incidents on the Rappahannock in the region in 2025.

Participating in the exercise are fire and rescue teams from Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and King George counties, along with the Fredericksburg Police Department, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and regional emergency communications centers. In total, about 30 trained water rescuers and over 40 support staff will be involved in the 36-hour operation.

Residents can expect to see emergency crews using boats, drones, and other specialized equipment at parks, bridges, and boat landings. Officials emphasize that public safety will be maintained throughout the event and that this is a fully controlled and permitted training exercise.