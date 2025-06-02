Fredericksburg Fredericksburg’s New Trail Plan Has Fans and Fears By Mike Salmon Published June 2, 2025 at 1:15PM | Updated June 2, 2025 at 4:12PM A view down the overgrown Dixon Trail corridor reveals the dense vegetation planners aim to navigate for the proposed connector route. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Fredericksburg City Council #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #VDOT