Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg’s New Trail Plan Has Fans and Fears

By Mike Salmon
A view down the overgrown Dixon Trail corridor reveals the dense vegetation planners aim to navigate for the proposed connector route. [Photo: Mike Salmon]

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