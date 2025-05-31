Published May 31, 2025 at 10:27AM | Updated April 12, 2026 at 8:58AM

Hey Manassas Park! Here’s What’s About to Cost You More (and What’s Not)

💰 The City of Manassas Park just dropped its proposed budget for FY2026, and let’s just say… your water, sewer, and stormwater fees are going up, but there’s a tiny silver lining when it comes to your real estate taxes.

Here’s the scoop in plain language👇

🏠 Real Estate Tax: A Penny Saved…

Good news first: your real estate tax rate is going down… barely.

Current : $1.405 per $100 of assessed value

FY26: $1.395 per $100

Don’t go spending that windfall just yet—it’s about $10 less per $100,000 of property value. But hey, we’ll take it!

🚗 Personal Property Tax: No Change

Still $3.50 per $100 of assessed vehicle value.

Cars continue to hit your wallet the same way they did last year.

💦 Water & Sewer Rates: A Steady Climb

Residential Rates (per 1,000 gallons):

Water : $4.07 → $4.68

Sewer: $6.77 → $7.79

📈 That’s a 15%+ increase—so if your family’s running the laundry and sprinklers nonstop this summer, expect a noticeable bump.

Commercial Water/Sewer: Tiered Increases

Depending on usage, you’ll pay more across the board:

Example (0–10,000 gallons) : Water: $6.14 → $7.06 Sewer: $8.88 → $10.21



ERU fees (based on meter size) also jump—larger businesses will feel this more.

💧 Stormwater Fee: Raining on Your Budget

Annual Stormwater Management Fee: $182.88 → $210.31 per ERU That’s about a 15% increase



This fee helps the city manage runoff, drainage, and environmental protection. Necessary, but not exactly thrilling.

🗑️ Trash & Recycling: Slight Hike

Curbside pickup : $24.86 → $27.35

Dumpster service: $20.29 → $22.32

That’s roughly $2 more a month to take out the trash.

👵 Senior Tax Relief: More Savings

Seniors get a bit of relief:

Discount: $6.77 → $7.44

A small gesture, but every dollar counts.

🧾 Final Word: What’s the Budget Outlook?

City budget is shrinking this year: FY25: $142M → FY26: $97.5M (↓31.5%)

Schools get a slight boost : Up about $2.3M to $64.8M

Total budget drops by $45M overall—down 21.7%Agenda June 3 2025-2-4…

📣 Public Hearing: June 3, 2025