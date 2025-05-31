Hey Manassas Park! Here’s What’s About to Cost You More (and What’s Not)

💰 The City of Manassas Park just dropped its proposed budget for FY2026, and let’s just say… your water, sewer, and stormwater fees are going up, but there’s a tiny silver lining when it comes to your real estate taxes.
Here’s the scoop in plain language👇
🏠 Real Estate Tax: A Penny Saved…
Good news first: your real estate tax rate is going down… barely.
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Current: $1.405 per $100 of assessed value
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FY26: $1.395 per $100
Don’t go spending that windfall just yet—it’s about $10 less per $100,000 of property value. But hey, we’ll take it!
🚗 Personal Property Tax: No Change
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Still $3.50 per $100 of assessed vehicle value.
Cars continue to hit your wallet the same way they did last year.
💦 Water & Sewer Rates: A Steady Climb
Residential Rates (per 1,000 gallons):
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Water: $4.07 → $4.68
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Sewer: $6.77 → $7.79
📈 That’s a 15%+ increase—so if your family’s running the laundry and sprinklers nonstop this summer, expect a noticeable bump.
Commercial Water/Sewer: Tiered Increases
Depending on usage, you’ll pay more across the board:
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Example (0–10,000 gallons):
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Water: $6.14 → $7.06
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Sewer: $8.88 → $10.21
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ERU fees (based on meter size) also jump—larger businesses will feel this more.
💧 Stormwater Fee: Raining on Your Budget
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Annual Stormwater Management Fee:
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$182.88 → $210.31 per ERU
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That’s about a 15% increase
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This fee helps the city manage runoff, drainage, and environmental protection. Necessary, but not exactly thrilling.
🗑️ Trash & Recycling: Slight Hike
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Curbside pickup: $24.86 → $27.35
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Dumpster service: $20.29 → $22.32
That’s roughly $2 more a month to take out the trash.
👵 Senior Tax Relief: More Savings
Seniors get a bit of relief:
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Discount: $6.77 → $7.44
A small gesture, but every dollar counts.
🧾 Final Word: What’s the Budget Outlook?
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City budget is shrinking this year:
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FY25: $142M → FY26: $97.5M (↓31.5%)
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Schools get a slight boost:
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Up about $2.3M to $64.8M
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Total budget drops by $45M overall—down 21.7%Agenda June 3 2025-2-4…
📣 Public Hearing: June 3, 2025