Taste of Old Country Brings European Bistro Charm

At Taste of Old Country, guests are treated to more than just a meal—they’re invited into an experience that combines European bistro charm with a curated gourmet market. Located at 10427 Balls Ford Road, near Manassas, this hidden gem offers a relaxed yet refined atmosphere perfect for everything from casual lunches to lively evening wine tastings.

A Dining Room Draped in Greenery

The moment you step inside, you’re transported to a Mediterranean courtyard. The ceiling is covered in cascading green foliage, creating a serene canopy that contrasts beautifully with the warm wooden tables and rustic flooring below. Ambient lighting glows from vintage-style bulbs, and a neon sign near the entrance reads, “Food Tastes Better with Wine & Music.” It’s more than decoration—it’s the restaurant’s philosophy in action.

Wine bottles and shelves stocked with imported olive oils and small-batch gourmet items line the walls, blurring the line between dining room and marketplace. The atmosphere invites lingering, whether you’re sipping a glass of wine or browsing for infused oils to take home.

A Menu Rooted in the Mediterranean

Taste of Old Country serves up handcrafted, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with ingredients often sourced from family-run farms in Europe. The menu is approachable yet artisanal, offering dishes in a price range of $8 to $20.

Flatbread pizzas are a standout:

Classic Flatbread – Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and oregano ($12)

Meat Lover’s Flatbread – A savory combo of ham, salami, and pepperoni ($14)

Veggie Flatbread – Seasonal vegetables and cheese ($13)

Paninis are pressed to golden perfection and packed with bold flavor:

Italian Panini – Prosciutto, provolone, and sun-dried tomato pesto ($13)

Greek Panini – Mediterranean meats, cheese, and olive tapenade ($13)

Gyro Panini – Sliced beef and lamb with creamy tzatziki ($13)

Charcuterie and mezze boards ($18–$22) are ideal for sharing and pair perfectly with a curated list of international wines. The Old Country Salad ($10) offers a lighter option, featuring mixed greens, feta, olives, and house-made dressing.

For those seeking something sweet or unexpected, the menu includes dessert options and seasonal specialties; everything is prepared in-house.

Beyond the Bistro

What truly sets Taste of Old Country apart is its seamless blend of restaurant and market. Guests can shop the same premium olive oils and balsamic vinegars used in the kitchen, along with other artisan items like tapenades, jams, and spice blends. Regular events such as wine and olive oil tastings foster a sense of community and elevate the experience beyond a typical dinner out.