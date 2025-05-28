Germanna Gala to Honor Dr. Janet Gullickson’s Legacy

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Germanna Community College will host the Germanna Gala on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 6 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Convention Center, located at 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, Fredericksburg, to celebrate President Dr. Janet Gullickson as she prepares to retire. 🎉

Dr. Gullickson, Germanna’s first female president, announced her retirement earlier this year after eight years of leadership. During her tenure, she oversaw significant enrollment growth, national recognition by the Aspen Institute, and the distinction of being the first college to host Amazon Web Services’ mobile classroom. She also spearheaded work-based learning initiatives, including paid internships, to enhance student career readiness.

The gala will feature fine dining, live entertainment, dancing, and opportunities to engage with students and supporters. All proceeds will support Early College, Germanna Guarantee, and the Germanna Cares Fund .

For more details and to RSVP by May 21, visit germanna.edu/gala.Germanna Community College+3