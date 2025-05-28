Fredericksburg Narrows List for 300th Anniversary Committee

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The City Council is in the final stages of selecting members for a special committee that will plan Fredericksburg’s 300th anniversary in 2028.

During a May 27 work session, council members reviewed a list of 25 candidates to serve on the “Fredericksburg 300 Committee.” The goal is to reduce that list to about 10 people who will lead efforts to celebrate the city’s tricentennial.

The committee will be central in organizing year-long festivities highlighting Fredericksburg’s rich history and future direction. It is also expected to support commemorations tied to the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026.

Mayor Kerry Devine shared that she had already narrowed down her preferred list of committee members and invited other council members to call her on Thursday evening with their rankings. Members agreed to reconvene informally by phone on Friday to finalize the roster.

However, the city has not announced or published a meeting notice for Friday on its website, leaving the public without a way to observe or listen to the council’s deliberations.

In Virginia, the state’s open meetings law generally requires that deliberations among elected officials on public business be accessible to the public when a quorum is involved. Council members did not clarify how their informal phone discussions would comply with these requirements during the work session.

Fredericksburg’s plans for its 300th anniversary are already generating excitement among historians, civic leaders, and residents. In a recent episode of the Potomac Local News Podcast, Fredericksburg Area Museum Executive Director Sam McKelvey said the city’s dual milestones in 2026 and 2028 will offer an unprecedented opportunity to reflect on Fredericksburg’s role in shaping the nation.

“We’re looking at multi-year commemorations that engage the entire region,” McKelvey said. “From Revolutionary War to Civil War history, Fredericksburg has always played a central role in American identity.”

The museum is preparing special exhibits, including the display of a recently recovered 19th-century bateau found in the Rappahannock River. McKelvey said the committee’s work will help coordinate exhibits, festivals, and community events across multiple years.

The Fredericksburg Area Museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Wednesdays. Admission is free.

Council members emphasized the need to move quickly so the committee can begin its work. However, several expressed concern that not all nominees had been contacted to confirm their willingness to serve. The final list is expected to be shared internally this week and could be announced at a future public meeting.