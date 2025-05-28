Manassas Commercial Flights at Manassas Airport Now Taking Off in 2026 By Potomac Local News Published May 28, 2025 at 9:36AM A rendering shows passenger planes serving the Manassas Regional Airport Terminal. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Manassas City Council #Manassas Regional Airport