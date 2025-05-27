Woodbridge Crash Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

Published May 27, 2025 at 8:37PM | Updated May 28, 2025 at 7:58AM

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A woman was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning at a busy intersection in Woodbridge, police said.

The fatal collision happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at the intersection of Minnieville and Summit School roads. According to a preliminary investigation by Prince William County Police, the crash involved a 2020 Honda Accord and a 2021 Toyota Highlander.

Investigators said the Honda, heading southbound on Minnieville Road, attempted a left turn toward Summit School Road while the traffic signal flashed amber. The car crossed into the path of the northbound Highlander, and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Seema Rizvi, 45, of Woodbridge, had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died. The driver of the Highlander, an 18-year-old woman also from Woodbridge, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at an area hospital.

Police say neither drugs nor alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. Charges may be pending as the investigation continues.