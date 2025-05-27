Walker-Grant Middle Wins $5K Grant to Expand Library Collection

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Walker-Grant Middle School is among just 220 schools nationwide selected to receive a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries.

The Fredericksburg school was chosen from applicants in 38 states to receive part of more than $1 million awarded this year. The funds will allow Walker-Grant Middle School to enhance its library offerings by purchasing new graphic novels, books in multiple languages, and updating its collection of essays.

The Laura Bush Foundation focuses on helping school libraries with the greatest need and aims to cultivate a love of reading among students. Since its launch in 2002, the foundation has provided $23 million in funding to more than 4,000 schools across the country.

Included in the list of highlighted titles for this year are I Loved You First by Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, and First Ladies Make History by Anita and Giovanna McBride. A copy of First Ladies Make History will be donated to every elementary school that has received a grant from the foundation since it began.