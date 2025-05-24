Manassas Park Marks Third Annual Memorial Day Flag Ceremony

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Residents, local officials, and veterans came together at 1 p.m. Friday, May 23, 2025, for the city’s third annual Memorial Day Flag Ceremony, held in front of City Hall. The solemn event honored the brave men and women who died in service to the country.

The ceremony opened with a presentation of colors by the Manassas Park Honor Guard and included remarks from city leaders and veterans’ advocates. Mayor Alanna Mensing highlighted the city’s historical ties to military service, noting that Manassas Park was originally founded as a community for returning veterans. “I feel both humbled and proud to stand with you… to lower our flag in honor of those who never made it home,” she said.

Councilmember Stacy Seiberling called Memorial Day “a day of remembrance, not celebration,” urging the community to live in a way that reflects the values of those who served. “May we never take our freedom for granted, and may we always honor the memory of our fallen heroes,” she said.

Speakers included representatives from several veterans’ organizations, such as the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America, and the Northern Virginia Veterans Association.

Rick Raskin, a past state commander of the VFW, delivered a powerful reminder of the holiday’s meaning: “We gather not for barbecues or sales… but to pay tribute to those who gave their last full measure of devotion,” he said.

The event concluded with the lowering of the American flag and the playing of “Taps” and “Amazing Grace.” Light refreshments were provided by local businesses Yoder’s Donuts and Little Bowl, giving attendees a chance to reflect and share stories of fallen heroes.