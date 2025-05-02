Battlefield Park to Unveil ‘Faces of the Fallen’ Exhibit for Memorial Day

MANASSAS, Va. – The Manassas National Battlefield Park will unveil a new permanent exhibit, “Faces of the Fallen,” and host Memorial Day observances from May 24 to May 26, 2025, at Henry Hill, 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas.

The exhibit dedication will take place on May 24 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, the park will feature guided programs, artillery salutes, walking tours, and family-friendly activities in remembrance of the 3,500 soldiers who died in the battles of Manassas.

Press Release:

The Manassas National Battlefield Park is pleased to announce the unveiling of a new Visitor Center exhibit, “Faces of the Fallen”, and the observance of Memorial Day from May 24th – May 26th on Henry Hill at 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109 A crowd of visitors gather around a cannon firing demonstration and monument. Event Details: What: Memorial Day Observance and Exhibit Dedication

When: Faces of the Fallen Exhibit Opening & Dedication May 24th, 2025 10am – 10:30am; Memorial Day special programs & events, May 24-26, 2025 all day.

Where: 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA 20109

Who: Hosted by the Manassas National Battlefield Park For full event schedule, see the park website link below:

Memorial Day 2025 – Manassas National Battlefield Park (U.S. National Park Service) Background: The Manassas National Battlefield Park preserves the site of two Civil War battlefields that resulted in the deaths of thousands of soldiers. Many still are buried on these hallowed grounds and on Memorial Day the park observes this holiday to remember these fallen soldiers. The park will observe the holiday with the unveiling of a new permanent exhibit about the fallen soldiers at Manassas, with special guided programs, and with a series special events including a reading of names of those killed at the battle, artillery salute firings, and a temporary outdoor walking tour & exhibits accompanying “Faces of the Fallen”. Event Highlights: “Faces of the Fallen” exhibit opening and dedication

“Faces of the Fallen” outdoor exhibits and walking tours

Cannon Salute Firings

Reading of names of the 3,500 killed at Manassas

Specialty Ranger Led Walking Tours

Kids activities & Junior Ranger Station Visuals:

There will be excellent opportunities to collect imagery of park events and programs.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust. https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/