Dunkin’ Honors Dale City Volunteer Firefighters with Sweet Treats and Surprise Gift





DALE CITY, Va. – In honor of National Volunteer Month, Dunkin’ showed appreciation for local heroes at the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department by delivering a sweet surprise on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

From 10 to 11 a.m., firefighters at Station 13 on Hillendale Drive were treated to free coffee, donuts, and $5 Dunkin’ promo cards. The event highlighted Dunkin’s ongoing commitment to recognizing community service and supporting first responders who go above and beyond.

One standout moment came when Dunkin’ surprised volunteer firefighter Jayla Williams with four Washington Nationals tickets. Williams joined the department in September 2020 and has quickly risen through the ranks—starting as an EMS recruit, then ambulance driver, and now a certified firefighter. Known for her dedication, Williams is among the top staffing members, balancing both ambulance and engine responsibilities.

“Jayla truly embodies what it means to be second to none,” said a Dunkin’ representative at the event. “We’re proud to recognize her service and the efforts of all the volunteer firefighters who make a difference in our communities every day.”

National Volunteer Month, observed each April, celebrates individuals who give their time and talents to improve their communities. Dunkin’s gesture was a local reminder of the gratitude many feel for the tireless work of volunteers like those at Dale City’s Station 13.