Prince William County: Mobile Unit Reopens to Serve Homeless Residents

The Prince William County Homeless Mobile Unit resumed operations this spring, offering weekly support to homeless residents in the western part of the county. The unit is stationed at Manassas Presbyterian Church, 8201 Ashton Avenue, every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m., providing hot meals and referrals for mental health, housing, and substance abuse services. Feeding Friends now operates the unit, which was previously run by Serving Our Neighbors until September 2024.

Full press release:

The Prince William County Homeless Mobile Unit reopened this spring, bringing much-needed services to the unsheltered community in the western part of the county. The mobile unit operates every Thursday from the Manassas Presbyterian Church parking lot at 8201 Ashton Avenue, offering hot lunches, as well as mental health, housing and substance abuse referrals.

Previously operated by the non-profit Serving Our Neighbors, the unit ended operations in September and was donated to Prince William County to ensure the continued delivery of services. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved the donation in December, and the unit underwent refurbishment and maintenance before its relaunch. The non-profit Feeding Friends will now assume operational responsibilities.

“I’m excited to get it started up again,” said Acting Assistant Director of the Homeless Services Division,?Tanya Odell. “The mobile unit serves our most vulnerable clients. It allows us to provide services on the spot to support them. It’s definitely needed.”

Phyllis Jennings-Holt, director of the county’s Department of Social Services, also emphasized the importance of the unit in addressing the needs of the unsheltered.

“Folks are in crises,” Jennings-Holt said. “Being unsheltered has an impact on your mental health, your physical health, so being able to go somewhere, even for a short period of time, to get some needs met, to talk to someone about next steps and to possibly get some help is important.”

The mobile unit is designed to meet people where they are and provide immediate assistance to those seeking stability.

“If the client is interested in services, they will be referred to those programs or departments to link them to those services. If they need help from federal agencies, we will help them start the process,” Odell said.

The mobile unit will be staffed by social workers, mental health professionals and outreach workers, operating Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with plans to increase operating hours in the near future.

For more information on available services, visit pwcva.gov/socialservices.