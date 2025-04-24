Stafford County: Utilities Launches Real-Time Water Outage Map

Stafford County Utilities has introduced a new online tool to provide residents with real-time updates on water outages and repair work. The interactive map, available at utilities.staffordcountyva.gov/outage, shows active outages, affected areas, and repair status. The tool aims to enhance communication and transparency for the county’s more than 40,000 water customers.

The full press release:

Stafford County Utilities has launched a new communication tool to keep customers informed about water outages and repairs. A water outage map is now available at utilities.staffordcountyva.gov/outage, providing residents real-time updates on water outages and repairs.

Here’s how it works:

Active, confirmed outages appear as clickable dots.

Click the dot for the corresponding outage for details like the number of affected homes/businesses, repair status, and any related road closures.

Once service is restored, the incident disappears from the map. (Road or landscape repairs may still be ongoing.)

Depending on the circumstances related to the incident, restoration of roads, landscapes, etc., may still be in progress and may take additional time.

If you view the map and the header reads “no active outages,” there are most likely no ongoing incidents. If the map doesn’t show an outage but you suspect a problem, don’t hesitate to call Stafford County Utilities Customer Service at:

Business Hours on Weekdays: (540) 658-8695

Nights/Weekends/Holidays: (540) 658-4857

Stafford County’s new outage map highlights its commitment to reliable, responsive service. Stafford County Utilities works around the clock to ensure safe, high-quality drinking water for over 40,000 customers. Guided by the County’s “customer first” value, the team is dedicated to creating a positive experience by valuing, respecting and listening to all customers. The Utilities team works tirelessly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to ensure the availability of safe and reliable drinking water to its customers.