BREAKING: False Lockdown Alarm at Osbourn High School in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. — A false lockdown alert briefly disrupted the start of the school day at Osbourn High School, located at 1977 Eagle Way in Manassas, after a technical error mistakenly triggered a security alarm around 9:12 a.m.

The Manassas City Police Department, which has a school resource officer (SRO) stationed at the school, confirmed that the alert was a false alarm caused by a technology error. Police say they were already on the scene when the alert was issued and remained in constant communication with school administrators throughout the incident.

Manassas City Public Schools also confirmed that the building was secured as a precaution and that the “all-clear” was issued by 9:13 a.m. Normal school operations have since resumed.

“We appreciate your understanding and support as we continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of our school community,” the school division said in a statement to families.

Police spokeswoman Alexis Williams emphasized that “everything is okay” and that no threat to students or staff occurred.