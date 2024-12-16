Virginia Department of Transportation Hotspots in the Fredericksburg District

Lane closures, construction, and repair projects are scheduled across various highways and local roads in the Fredericksburg District, including sections of I-95, Route 1, and Route 17. Additional closures and detours are planned for bridge repairs, road widening, and infrastructure improvements in multiple counties, with some projects extending into 2025-2026.

Press release:

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511.VDOT.Virginia.Gov.

Interstate 95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) to Exit 148 (Quantico)

Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mobile shoulder closures on I-95 northbound and southbound for overhead sign base inspection. All interstate travel lanes will remain open.

Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Off-Ramp

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Alternating single-lane closures on the off-ramp from Interstate 95 southbound to Route 1. Construction to widen the ramp and add a right-turn lane to Route 1 southbound.

King George County

Route 218 (Caledon Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 218 near the intersection with Comorn Road and Vertical Ridge Road. Guardrail installation. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic as needed.

Route 218 (Caledon Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Flagging operation at the bridge over railroad tracks near Route 206. Bridge repairs. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

King William County

Route 360 Eastbound (Richmond/Tappahannock Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-6 a.m. and Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Alternating lane closures for bridge repairs on Route 360 eastbound between Route 30 and Hanover County line.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All travel lanes will remain open, but the alignment of the Route 1 travel lanes has shifted slightly between Arcadia Road and Mudd Tavern Road for road improvement work connected with the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions development. Permit work. Construction will also be underway along the road shoulder.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures on Route 1 between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway. Single lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and double lane closures starting at 9 p.m.

Route 1 at Southpoint Parkway

Sunday, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. Intermittent northbound and southbound turn lane closures on Route 1 at the Southpoint Parkway intersection. Traffic signal maintenance.

Harrison Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Kingswood Boulevard and Salem Church Road/Leavells Road with one-way, alternating traffic. Installation of water main under permit.

Millsgarden South Subdivision

Monday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Millsgarden South subdivision.

Southpoint Parkway

Sunday – Friday, 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Pacific Drive and Route 1.

Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Deep Creek Drive/New Berne Road and Holley Oak Drive/Yellow Birch Drive for traffic signal work.

Summers Landing Subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Summers Landing subdivision.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between South Campus Boulevard and the Potomac Creek bridge. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 3 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks, which is between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road. Bridge repairs.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Right lane closure between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road for waterline and sewer line installation under permit.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 17 southbound near Marsh Road. Guardrail installation.

Route 218 (White Oak Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 218 near Glebe Road. Guardrail installation. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic as needed.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 610 between Algrace Boulevard and Ripley Road. Construction for turn lane extension. Permit work.

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page at staffordcountyva.gov.

Willows Subdivision

Wednesday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Crews will be applying fresh shoulder stone along multiple routes in the Willows subdivision. A flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic as needed.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 638 (South River Road) Bridge Replacement

Construction is underway to replace the Route 638 (South River Road) bridge over South River. A portion of South River Road is closed with a detour in place. The project will be complete by Sept. 2025.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Construction will be complete by June 2026. Intermittent single lane and shoulder closures will be needed at times, but most lane closures will occur overnight, and outside of peak weekday commute times.

Lafayette Boulevard at Twin Lakes/Kensington

Construction is underway on a $2.4 million bicycle and pedestrian connector project. Most construction will occur on the road shoulders and outside of the travel lanes. The project will be complete by Nov. 2025.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 over the Rappahannock River (Falmouth Bridge)

The northbound right lane is closed on the Route 1 bridge over the Rappahannock River (Falmouth Bridge) for an emergency bridge repair project. Two southbound lanes and a single northbound lane remain open. The sidewalk along the northbound lanes is also closed on the bridge. Northbound Route 1 delays at peak times are likely. A vehicle weight limit is posted for this bridge at 16 tons for single-unit vehicles and 24 tons for tractor-trailers. Emergency repairs are under design. An estimated project completion date will be available once the design is complete.

Essex County

Route 639 (Walnut Shade Road)

Route 639 (Walnut Shade Road) is closed to through traffic at Baylors Creek due to a culvert failure that also damaged the road’s travel surface. Walnut Shade Road is anticipated to be closed to through traffic through mid-January 2025, while repair work is underway. Motorists should follow signs posted along the recommended detour route, which is approximately 9 miles long.

Gloucester County and Mathews County

Route 3/14 Westbound Bridge Rehabilitation

A major bridge rehabilitation project is underway on the Route 3/Route 14 westbound bridge over Burke Mill Stream, which is located at the Mathews and Gloucester line. Crews are improving the 76-year-old structure by replacing the bridge deck, beams, bridge railings, and guardrails. The westbound Route 3/14 travel lanes are closed at Windsor Road. Eastbound and westbound Route 3/14 traffic is crossing the eastbound bridge, with one lane open in each direction. Left turns from Windsor Road to Route 14 eastbound are prohibited. Project completion in Nov. 2025.

King and Queen County and King William County

Route 628 (Dorrell Road/Spring Cottage Road) Bridge Closure

Dorrell Road/Spring Cottage Road is closed at the bridge over the Mattaponi River, located at the King and Queen and King William county line. A detour route is posted. Construction is underway on a major bridge rehabilitation project. The road will remain closed until early June 2025. The bridge closed for motorist safety in March 2023 after a routine inspection found significant deterioration in key bridge elements.

King George County and Westmoreland County

Route 205 (Ridge Road) Bridge Repairs

Ridge Road is reduced to one lane beginning at the bridge over Rosier Creek for repairs. A temporary traffic signal directs one-way, alternating traffic on Route 205. This traffic pattern is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Route 205 will be reduced to a single lane at Rosier Creek for approximately three months, through late Jan. 2025.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening

Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, is under construction parallel to Mudd Tavern Road and will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion late summer 2026.

Westmoreland County

Route 658 (Monroe Bay Circle)

Monroe Bay Circle is closed at the bridge over Monroe Creek, as construction begins to build a new bridge over Monroe Creek. Motorists are to follow the posted detour. Monroe Bay Circle will be closed until the new bridge opens in Sept. 2025.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area, and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit gwrideconnect.org or call 540-373-7665.