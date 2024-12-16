Prince William Music Admin Honored with State Award

Annamarie Bollino, Ph.D., the supervisor of the arts program in Prince William County Schools (PWCS) recently received the “Outstanding Administrator Award” from the Virginia Music Educators Association (VMEA).

Bollino has been in music education for more than 20 years, the majority of which has been with Stafford County Public Schools. According to her LinkedIn page, she joined PWCS in February.

“I am honored to be recognized for my leadership. Music and the arts are intricately woven into the very fabric of who I am and how I lead; they have profoundly shaped my identity, and I draw on these deep-rooted passions to ensure that our PWCS students have access to the same enriching opportunities and transformative experiences that have molded me into the person I am today,” she said.

Bollino won one of the four awards available at VMEA’s annual conference, which took place in late November. Each person must be nominated and have two recommendation letters submitted on their behalf for the award. VMEA has thousands of members across the Commonwealth and supports music education from the Pre-K level through higher education.

Bollino previously served as president of VMEA and is currently president-elect of the Southern Division of the National Association for Music Education.

“We are so fortunate to have Bollino as part of our team in PWCS,” Ashley Cramp, Ed.D., director of student learning at PWCS, said. “She has only been with us about nine months and her passion for the arts, positivity, and unwavering commitment to increasing arts opportunities for students was evident from day one.”