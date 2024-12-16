Mary Williams Elementary Receives State Security Grant

Mary Williams Elementary School (MWES) in Dumfries received a more than $58,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to enhance the school’s security equipment.

“This is a game-changer for MWES! It allows us to enhance our security system, which will make our school a safer place for everyone,” Danna Johnson, the MWES principal, said. “This investment will give our entire school community peace of mind and continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to providing not only a nurturing environment for our students, but a safe and secure one as well.”

This grant is part of a statewide initiative from the VDOE to increase school safety. The VDOE has allocated $12 million in grant funding to 472 schools across the Commonwealth. In late November, two Manassas City Public Schools (Round and Haydon Elementary) received $250,000 — the highest amount of grant money possible for one school district, according to a VDOE release.

According to the VDOE, schools were chosen based on a “rank ordering” in a competitive application process.

“The criteria developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades,” the VDOE release states.

Around 260 of the 472 schools awarded funding were elementary schools. And, since 2021, Prince William County elementary schools (PWCS) have received more than $330,000 in security equipment grants, including Alvey, Dale City, Enterprise, Gravely, Kerrydale and Tyler Elementary Schools. According to a PWCS release, most of this funding has been used to purchase and upgrade camera and radio systems.

Other types of equipment that is approved for purchase include voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, interior bus cameras and two-way radios.

“The equipment purchased with these grants will help ensure the safety of all students and staff in Virginia’s public schools,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said. “Every child deserves a high-quality education experience, one where they can deeply focus on learning and growing the minute they step onto a school bus or pass through the doors of their school. These grants help create safe, supportive environments, both on school grounds and while traveling to and from school.”