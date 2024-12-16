1 Arrest in Downtown Killing; Driver Dies in Dale City Crash

Fredericksburg Police Investigate Downtown Shooting, Identify Additional Suspect

The Fredericksburg Police Department is continuing its investigation into a shooting that took place in the early hours of December 14. Authorities have identified a new suspect, Izaiah Jabbar Daniels, 21, of Woodford. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Daniels during a vehicle stop, and he is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He faces charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Fredericksburg Police detectives obtained warrants for Daniels’ arrest after his capture. They confirmed that the incident stemmed from an altercation between individuals known to each other. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as necessary. Authorities are also searching for Elijah Musgrove, who is wanted in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information on Musgrove’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department via 911, the department’s non-emergency line at 540-373-3122.

Prince William County Police Investigate Fatal Crash

In a separate incident, Prince William County Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on December 15 at 8:41 PM in Dale City. After a single-vehicle crash, authorities responded to the scene near Dale Blvd. and Kirkdale Dr. (22193). Investigators found that a 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 25-year-old Dillon Grier Harlow of Woodbridge, had veered off the road, crossed into the left-side median, and struck a tree.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. No other individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with information to aid in their investigation.

More from Prince William County

Shooting Investigation

On December 14 at 3:30 PM, officers responded to the 16000 block of Hayes Ln. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Responding officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, lying near the roadway. The victim, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, refused to cooperate further with the investigation. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.

Aggravated Assault

On December 13 at 10:17 PM, officers responded to Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center located at 15200 Potomac Town Pl. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an assault. A 17-year-old male was attacked from behind by two unknown male suspects who struck him, causing him to fall. The suspects continued the assault before fleeing. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Armed Robbery

On December 14 at 9:01 PM, officers responded to Ross at 10822 Sudley Manor Dr. in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. A 29-year-old woman reported that an unknown male suspect entered her vehicle from the passenger side, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect fled with the victim’s wallet. No injuries were reported. The suspect is described as a short, heavyset male with dark skin, wearing a black ski-style mask and dark clothing.

Brandishing of a Firearm (Incident 1)

On December 15 at 5:10 PM, a road rage incident occurred near Richmond Hwy. and River Ridge Blvd. in Dumfries (22026). A 44-year-old woman reported that the driver of a white Toyota sedan brandished a firearm during the encounter. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski-style mask.

Brandishing of a Firearm (Incident 2)

On December 12 at 11:07 PM, officers responded to a parking lot in the 16800 block of Richmond Hwy. in Dumfries (22026) for a brandishing investigation. A verbal altercation between two men escalated when the suspect, identified as Charles Lindbergh LEACH, 29, brandished a firearm at the victim, a 43-year-old man. Warrants have been issued for LEACH, who remains at large.

– Wanted: Charles Lindbergh LEACH, 29, of the 16500 block of Kramer Estate Dr. in Triangle

– Description: Black male, 5’8″, 195 lbs., with brown dreadlocks, a goatee, and a neck tattoo

Strangulation (Domestic Related)

On December 14, officers investigated a domestic dispute in the 15300 block of Tina Ln. in Woodbridge (22193). A 33-year-old woman reported that an acquaintance, identified as Robert Dean THOMAS, 32, held a knife, pushed her onto a bed, and grabbed her neck during an argument. Minor injuries were reported. THOMAS was arrested on December 16 and charged with strangulation and domestic assault.

– Arrested: Robert Dean THOMAS, 32, of Woodbridge

– Bond: Held without bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO)

On December 14 at 11:22 PM, officers responded to a fight in the 4300 block of Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge (22193). During processing at the Adult Detention Center, an intoxicated man, identified as Jimmy MALDONADO, 34, spat on an officer. He was restrained without further incident and charged with assault & battery on a LEO and intoxicated in public.

– Arrested: Jimmy MALDONADO, 34, of Brentwood, MD

– Bond: Unavailable

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

On December 15 at 5:01 PM, officers responded to Featherstone Square in the 14500 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate an unattended child. A 4-year-old girl was found alone in a vehicle by a Good Samaritan. The child’s mother and a male acquaintance, identified as Murcia Rosa RIXI MABLEY, 21, and Antonio Cesar VAZQUEZ TORRES, 48, returned to the vehicle and were detained. The child was unharmed and released to known parties.

– Arrested: Murcia Rosa RIXI MABLEY, 21, and Antonio Cesar VAZQUEZ TORRES, 48, of Matthews, NC