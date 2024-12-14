Shooting, Juvenile Fight, DUI, and Thefts Highlight Crime Reports in Prince William and Stafford Counties

Prince William County detectives are searching for Taylohn Jashaud Andrews, 18, in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 15 at the Summerhouse II Condos in the 1000 block of Gardenview Loop in Woodbridge.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:39 a.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body lying near a vehicle in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators determined the incident likely began during an altercation inside a nearby home, where police found a shell casing and marijuana, according to a press release. The victim has not provided information to detectives, and police do not believe the shooting was random, police said.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Andrews, who is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo from July 2024 has been provided.

Anyone with information about Andrews’ location is urged to contact the Prince William County Police Department.

Stafford Crime Report: Juvenile Fight, Drunk Driver Arrest, and Unusual Thefts

On December 12 at 4:12 p.m., Deputy V.L. Powell responded to a fight report on Plantation Drive. A group of juveniles had been engaged in a fight. By the time Deputy Powell arrived, the altercation was over, and the juveniles were leaving the area. She was able to identify the individuals involved, and it was determined that both parties had agreed to a mutual “three-round fight.”

Later that evening, at 8:51 p.m., Sergeant J.D. Hurt responded to a complaint about a drunk driver near Richmond Highway and Landmark Drive. A caller reported a Chevrolet driving erratically and nearly hitting several vehicles. Sergeant Hurt located the vehicle and observed its poor driving behavior, initiating a traffic stop with assistance from Deputy R.T. Philippsen. The driver exhibited extreme signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking “one glass” of wine before driving. She was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, and refusal to submit to testing. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.

Earlier that day, at 8:54 a.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to a larceny at the Wawa on 15 Eustace Road. Staff reported that a “middle school-aged” boy collected snacks but left the store without paying for them.

In another larceny case at Walmart on 11 Village Parkway, Deputy N.D. Fonseca was called after a female suspect stole an inflatable king-size mattress. The suspect was last seen leaving in a white Nissan Rogue.