Prince William Opens Applications for 2025 Internship Program

Prince William County is accepting applications for the third iteration of its college internship program through March 2.

The internship is an eight-week-long program for students enrolled in higher education institutions and are interested in local government. According to a county press release, the program provides students the opportunity to go through training, mentoring, networking with executive leadership, field excursions, short-term projects and hands-on experience. The program will run from May 27 through July 18.

“Public service is one of the most meaningful ways to make a lasting impact on the lives of others, and our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to step into that role,” County Executive Chris Shorter said. “This program is about more than just gaining experience; it’s about inspiring the next generation of public servants who will shape our communities and lead us into the future.”

Interns will also be responsible for a collaborative capstone project to be presented at the program’s commencement ceremony. Interns are also expected to work on-site for 37.5 hours a week and will be paid $18 per hour.

Students must be 16 years old or older at the time of application, be able to provide their own transportation, have a legal right to work in the United States and commit to all of the program dates excluding Juneteenth and the Fourth of July holidays.

All applications, the county’s page for the internship states, must be submitted through the county’s job application portal.

“This program not only equips students with valuable skills and professional development but also provides a glimpse into the impactful and rewarding careers available in local government,” said Veronica Marquez, human resources business services analyst who runs the intern program. “It’s a chance to grow, learn and make meaningful contributions that can shape their future and the future of our community.”