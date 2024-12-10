A special Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, initially scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, has been canceled. Stafford County spokesman Andrew Spence stated that the cancellation was due to a procedural issue with the meeting notice.

“Chairman [Meg] Bohmke canceled the meeting originally scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2024, due to a procedural issue with the meeting notice. At this time, there is no information about it being rescheduled,” Spence said.

The cancellation comes after Potomac Local News observed that the county failed to post a meeting agenda on its website.

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) has confirmed Stafford County Garrisonville District Supervisor Pamela Yeung’s appointment to its Board of Trustees.

The appointment comes after Stafford resident Mary Becelia was controversially removed by the Stafford County Board of Supervisors earlier this year. (An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported Yueng replaced Becelia).

CRRL issued the following press release: Fredericksburg, Virginia, December 9, 2024 — Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Board of Trustees’ membership has been updated. Dr. Pamela Yeung has joined the Board and represents Stafford County. Dr. Yeung started serving on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors representing the Garrisonville District in 2022. Dr. Yeung was elected by her fellow Board members as Vice Chairman for 2022 and Chairman for 2023. She serves on the following standing committees: By-laws; Legislative. Dr. Yeung acts as the Board’s appointee to the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance and the Rappahannock Youth Services and Group Home Commission.

According to sources, the meeting was expected to address the fallout from Mary Becelia’s removal from the CRRL Board earlier this year. In July, the Stafford Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Becelia’s removal, which sparked controversy and conflicting accounts. Aquia District Supervisor Monica Gary recently apologized for her role in the decision, admitting in a Facebook post that the removal was “unjust and illegal.”

Gary, who motioned for Becelia’s removal, cited misunderstandings, poor judgment, and deliberate actions by the board. She emphasized that misconduct is the only legal basis for removing a trustee, and Becelia’s actions did not meet that threshold. Becelia stated she declined to step down from a hiring committee tasked with finding a replacement for the library’s executive director, leading to her removal.

No new date for the meeting has been announced.

Supervisor Pamela Yeung, now serving as Stafford County’s representative on the CRRL Board of Trustees, brings experience from her tenure on the Stafford Board of Supervisors, where she served as Vice Chairman in 2022 and Chairman in 2023.

Becelia’s seat remains open. The Central Rappahannock Regional Library did not respond to a request to comment on this story.

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