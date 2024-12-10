Santa’s Visiting the Fredericksburg Visitor Center on Select Dates

Santa will visit the Fredericksburg Visitor Center on select dates for Pictures With Santa 2024, offering families a chance to meet him and take photos. Tickets are $5 per family, with each visit lasting 5 minutes.

Press Release from the City of Fredericksburg:

Guess who is coming to the Fredericksburg Visitor Center?

If you guessed our favorite holly jolly, red-suited fellow, you would be correct! Over the next month and a half, Santa will be making his yearly rounds to visit all of the children of Fredericksburg during Pictures With Santa 2024! If your family would like a chance to meet Santa, tell him your Christmas wishes, and snap a few photos, book your tickets to visit Santa at the new Fredericksburg Visitor Center at 601 Caroline Street on any of the following four dates:

Tickets: $5 per family

Each family will have 5 minutes with Santa during their reserved time.

Make sure to reserve your spot early—we sell out every year!

This event is bring your own camera! Volunteers will be on hand to assist with photos, and kids can enjoy a special chat with Santa.

Check out our events page for more family fun for this holiday season!